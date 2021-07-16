Roundup: Hyman Makes Waves in West, Avalanche Deal

Does anyone else feel a little left out? After a few weeks of Vegas Golden Knights drama with the Ross-Rachael, will-they, won’t-they NHL trade rumor flirtation with Marc-Andre Fleury and re-signing Alec Martinez, the new in Las Vegas has gone desert dry. The rest of the league has picked it up ahead of the Saturday 5 p.m EST deadline to submit the expansion draft protected list.

Side note– Vegas Hockey Now has been speaking with sources, and it appears the Golden Knights are tabling contract discussions with their free agents until after the NHL Draft on July 23-24. Vegas Hockey Now will have more later this evening and tomorrow.

NHL Trade Rumors, Trades, News & National Hockey Now

TSN: Montreal Canadiens center–and one to watch for the Golden Knights–Phillip Danault appears headed to free agency.

The Athletic ($): Adam Vignan tweeted the Nashville Predators, and original Golden Knights pivot Erik Haula are discussing a contract.

Vegas Hockey Now: Even NHL GMs are wowed by the frenzy and desperation of the NHL trade market. Two, who spoke to Off the Record columnist Jimmy Murphy, expect it to “to get crazy.”

Sportsnet: Defenseman Alex Edler’s agent told a Vancouver TV station that Edler declined the Canucks offer and will hit the UFA market.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Golden Knights division rival, the San Jose Sharks, well overpaid RFA Dylan Gambrell. Way overpaid. Sheng Peng explains why.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs traded defenseman Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils. Graves played pretty well against the Golden Knights in Round Two–what this means for the Avs going forward.

Detroit: The Red Wings could easily lose a defenseman in the expansion draft–but–they could gain three more?!

Philadelphia: We know the Flyers are itching for big moves. They struck out last fall; a swing and a cheesesteak wit whizz miss. Can they pull off a trade before Saturday afternoon’s roster freeze?

Pittsburgh: According to Kevin McGrann at the Toronto Star, the Golden Knights Canadian rivals, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks were interested in Zach Hyman. McGrann then added a few more eastern teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Then Pittsburgh Hockey Now confirmed the Penguins’ “serious” Interest to snag Hyman via the NHL trade market, then sign him to a contract.

That’s it so far…