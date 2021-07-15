Afternoon Roundup: Trade Rumors, Buyouts and More Coming

It’s only mid-day, but it feels like a week’s worth of information packed into a morning of frantic buyouts, NHL trade chatter, rumors, and news. Welcome to one of the craziest weeks in NHL history as the Seattle Kraken expansion draft leads into the draft, leads into free agency in rapid-fire. And sitting above the fray but ready to pounce are the Vegas Golden Knights.

Truly, GM Kelly McCrimmon must be chuckling with the frantic moves and phone calls that are coming his way as teams effort to stash, hide and recoup assets for players.

The Roundup is a new daily feature at Vegas Hockey Now. It will be a cavalcade of the best news, rumors, and info–Not aggregated and re-written. That’s poor journalism. No, instead, we will link you to the proper sources and journalists, including the scoops and pros of the National Hockey Now network.

NHL Trade Rumors, Buyouts & National Hockey Now network…

Vladimir Tarasenko. The All-Star winger with a thrice operated-on shoulder. He’s headed out of St. Louis, but where?

Philadelphia: It looks like Tarasenko put the Washington Capitals on his wish list. We knew that two days ago. Now it seems the Philadelphia Flyers are on the list, too.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche and captain Gabriel Landeskog look like they are headed for a divorce court. Our Adrian Dater reports–the sides “are far apart.”

Florida: It was a busy day in the swamps. First, the Florida Panthers bought out defenseman Keith Yandle, who had two years left on an expensive contract.

Then, Florida used some savings to re-sign Anthony Duclair to a three-year, $9 million deal. That’s a long way from the last few offseasons when he was an afterthought. And they signed Gus Forsling to a deal. Big day for the Panthers.

Daily Faceoff: The Toronto Maple Leafs are goalie shopping. Yes, Frank Seravalli says Marc-Andre Fleury is on the list. Frederick Andersen appears to have priced himself out of Toronto–their one potential to watch is Darcy Kuemper….read on.

Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber was apparently hobbled through the playoffs. Imagine playing as well as he did on bad feet, ankles, and knees. Weber will miss this coming season and may not ever play again–WOW.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have a couple of needs. What about the free-agent defensemen like Ryan Suter, who suddenly on the market? What about Landeskog? Who fits?

NHL.com: Even teammates were surprised. Ben Bishop waived his NMC so the Dallas Stars could expose him to the Seattle Kraken.

The Buffalo Sabres also convinced Jeff Skinner to waive his NMC to be unprotected…but no one is worried.

The Tampa Bay Lightning did NOT ask Steven Stamkos to waive his NMC, so he will not be available to the Kraken.

You’re caught up, for now.