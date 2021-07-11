The Daily: Eichel Flirts with Boston, ‘No Brainer’ Buyouts Coming

So, all of those casinos that offered the huge odds for a first-round knockout are regretting that today, eh? In the Daily, we’ve got plenty of NHL trade chatter, Jack Eichel totally flirting with the Boston Bruins right in front of the Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins. We examine if Tyler Bertuzzi could be on the block and the “No Brainer’ NHL buyouts.

Our Tom Callahan unvarnished a truth about the Vegas Golden Knights offseason.

Vegas Hockey Now: Tom has spun it six ways from Sunday. It’s a likely event that will make you mad, but the truth is–a salary dump is coming, and it may be a popular player.

Did anyone hit the fight last night, or is that too touristy? I’m new. It’s still cool to me.

NHL Trade Chatter, Buyouts, and National Hockey Now network…

Boston: Did he just do that? The Golden Knights are interested in Jack Eichel, but our boy was totally flirting with the Boston Bruins right in front of the Buffalo Sabres.

TSN: Are the San Jose Sharks “open for business” on the NHL trade market?

Detroit: In 31 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman dropped a little bombshell that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Tyler Bertuzzi. Our Kevin Allen did a little more digging–here’s the scenario under which Detroit will put Bertuzzi on the NHL trade market.

Sportsnet: Our buddy at PuckPedia.com, Hart Levine, rolled through the “No Brainer” buyouts that are coming, and the players that fans most want to see get the unceremonious heave-ho.

NYI: Anthony Beauvillier and the New York Islanders second line actually whooped Sidney Crosby and the Penguins’ top line in the playoffs. Though Beauvillier was inconsistent this year, he now an RFA. So, what is the scoring winger actually worth?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Buyouts are coming–Here are three buyouts that could benefit GM Ron Hextall and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly: Oh, the Philadelphia Flyers and the NHL trade market. Seth Jones. Jakub Voracek. Please! Philadelphia is trying hard to make changes, but no one loves the Flyers back.

Florida: Steve Goldstein is a hidden gem in Florida. The play-by-play is not only sticking around with the Panthers, but he’s adding some Dolphins duties, too.