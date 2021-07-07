OTR: Offer Sheet Drama, GMs Fear Lamoriello’s Revenge & Kraken ‘Poker Face’ | VHN+

The NHL trade market continues to be active with chatter but not much action…yet. Could the New Jersey Devils be the one to get things going, and who are they targeting? If chatter has any credibility, we could finally see more offer sheets to star RFAs, such as breakout defenseman Cale Makar, this offseason.

And just as important is the drama surrounding how teams who hold the RFAs will respond to the previously taboo but perfectly legal maneuver.

Don’t take your eyes off the New York Islanders.

According to one NHL exec, not much player movement will occur until NHL GMs can figure out Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis’ “poker face.”

For a deeper look into that, read more in the latest ‘Off The Record.’

