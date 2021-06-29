Vegas Golden Knights Awarded 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Weekend

Before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Vegas Golden Knights have been awarded the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend. Confirmed dates and event information will be released at a later time.

It’s the first time the Golden Knights have hosted an event of this magnitude, but the NHL Awards – in a pre-pandemic world – had found a home in Las Vegas. Now T-Mobile Arena will be on the international stage for the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend events, which return after a pandemic hiatus.

In a press release, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said “It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena. This is one of the League’s premier events of the year and we are thrilled to bring fans from around the world to Las Vegas to celebrate hockey. This event will also help continue our growth of the game in Nevada and our surrounding areas.”

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, and will feature various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities.