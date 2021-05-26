Vegas Golden Knights Pushed to Seventh Game by Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves heading home and facing elimination in the first round of the NHL Playoffs after a 3-0 shutout loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game Six Wednesday night.

It was a terribly disappointing result for the Golden Knights in many ways, but most importantly after leading the series three games to one Vegas now finds itself facing elimination back at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night. It also saw the Golden Knights enter the third period in a scoreless tie only to give up three goals against to the Wild.

Once again goal-scoring deserted the VGK, as they failed to find the net and only registered 23 shots on goal in the game. Marc-Andre Fleury took the loss with 21 saves.

The Takeaways

The momentum is entirely with Minnesota now. They’ve shown they can win on the road at T-Mobile Arena, they’ve shown they can hold Vegas to low or no goals, and now they’ve shown they can play a tight-checking game that is more their identity and wins doing it. Not good for the VGK.

Once again, scoring has dried up. I can’t explain what makes this Golden Knights team so streaky when it comes to scoring, but I can tell you this isn’t news to anyone who follows this website. Missing Max Pacioretty hurts, but every team needs to overcome injuries to win the Stanley Cup.

Here’s the thing about Minnesota: they’re doing this without major contributions from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, who just scored his first goal of the playoffs tonight. They are a balanced, capable team that has taken Vegas out of its own game.

I would never want to put this pressure on a goalie in the playoffs, but it’s starting to feel like if Marc-Andre Fleury gives up a goal at all, Vegas loses. No, I do not go to Robin Lehner. This is Fleury’s team.