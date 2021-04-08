Scott Laughton: Why Not? Vegas Golden Knights Trade Targets

Welcome to our second edition of Why Not? featuring the Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton. Why Not? takes a look at various players around the league and how they might fit with the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Right now, we’re 1-for-1 when it comes to inspiring immediate action as yesterday’s subject, Kyle Palmieri, was dealt to the New York Islanders. Perhaps Laughton will be on the move soon too.

There’s a lot to like about Laughton’s game. He’s a well-rounded player who works hard on both sides of the puck. At just 26 he has a lot of upside and could slot into a top-six role if needed, but as a fit for the third line I really like his game.

He’s made no bones about wanting to stay in Philly and loves it there, but he is an expiring contract on a team that’s likely to miss the playoffs. There’s nothing saying he might not go back to the Flyers in the off-season.

But if you’re Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon and you think your top six is exactly what you want it to be, Laughton becomes a player who could be a reprieve for Cody Glass to figure it out in the minors. Glass clearly needs more time and Laughton gives the VGK the luxury of a younger center who could be that perfect buffer.

Finally, I like Laughton because he plays with energy and intensity. Slow starts? Get his line out there and let them swing like a wrecking ball. Generate some energy. Mid-game lull? Send them out again. Now you have two lines capable of stirring the pot. And if you really want to throw things into a cement mixer, get him out there with Ryan Reaves.

I realize that the odds are Laughton could become a rental, and whatever price is paid bear that in mind. That said, Vegas has that certain je ne sais quoi that seems to suck people in and make them want to stay. Let’s face it, there’s a lot to like about the VGK setup when compared to other teams across the league. Also Vegas wins on taxes by far as in Philly you have to pay both city and state taxes.

Scott Laughton is a solid, versatile player who merits serious consideration from the Vegas Golden Knights. Why not?