Max Pacioretty Scores Twice In Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 Win

Max Pacioretty scored twice and Alec Martinez added two assists against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights toppled the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday night.

Pacioretty scored the first two goals of the game 2:46 apart in the first period, both at even strength. William Karlsson and Will Carrier scored the other two goals for the VGK.

Perhaps the most encouraging site in the game was the return of Robin Lehner, who had not played since early February because of a concussion. Lehner earned the win with 23 saves, and his teammates did a good job of keeping most of the high-danger chances at bay.

The Golden Knights and Kings will go right back at it on Sunday afternoon to complete the two game series.

Tom’s Takeaways:

Nice to see Max Pacioretty pot a pair of goals to start the scoring. Pacioretty now leads the team with 16 goals on the season.

As we mentioned, Robin Lehner earned the win in his first game back. While he did struggle with his rebounds a bit tonight, all things considered it was a good start for someone who hasn’t played in well over a month. Getting him back in and comfortable will be a huge comfort to the VGK and its fans, not to mention head coach Pete Deboer.

William Karlsson’s goal turned out to be the game winner, and was his 200th point in a Vegas Golden Knights uniform.

Will Carrier hadn’t scored in over a year, netting his last goal on February 22nd, 2020 vs. the Florida Panthers.

The game only featured three power plays, two for Vegas and one for Los Angeles. No power play goals were scored.