Breaking: Chandler Stephenson Assessed Game Misconduct for Cross Checking

For the third time in 17 games, a member of the Vegas Golden Knights has been assessed a five-minute major penalty that warranted an ejection. This time it was Chandler Stephenson’s cross-check after the whistle to the chin of Garnet Hathaway.

Hathaway was in a defenseless position when Stephenson entered the frame. Stephenson’s stick clipped Hathaway’s chin and Hathaway hit his head on top of the net. The call was a major for cross-checking and was upheld after a video review.

Paul Cotter was ejected from this past Monday’s game for elbowing Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Cotter was assessed a match penalty for elbowing and was not suspended..

On opening night, Brett Howden was assessed a match penalty for an illegal hit on Brandon Tanev.

Howden was suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Golden Knights have a target on their back every time they take the ice. Teams are giving the Golden Knights their best efforts.

Are the Golden Knights getting fed up with other team’s physical play? Are the Golden Knights not as disciplined this season?

It is too early to answer both of those questions. But the Golden Knights will start costing themselves points in the standings if they keep taking penalties like these.