Laurent Brossoit Welcomed Back To Vegas: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet at T-Mobile arena Thursday night. This is the second time these two teams will face each other. The Golden Knights defeated the Jets in Winnipeg 5-3 two weeks ago.

About the Golden Knights (9-0-1, 19 points): The Golden Knights begin a much more difficult month that features 14 games with nine games on the road. The distance is growing between the Golden Knights and the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights lead the Vancouver Canucks by seven points. Maybe the best way to measure the success of November is if the gap between the Golden Knights and the second-place team in the Pacific Division is seven or greater points.

The injury bug has claimed Nicolas Hague for the next few games. Hague is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and expects to miss the next three games. Nicolas Roy remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Zach Whitecloud remains on LTIR.

Expected lines



Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Stone

Dorofeyev-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Howden-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hutton-Korczak / Pachal

Thompson

About the Jets (4-3-2, 10 points): The Jets have not had great goaltending. Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit combine for a .892 SV% and 3.33 GA/G. The Jets have a goal differential of minus-2. Mark Scheifele leads scoring for the Jets with eight points (four goals).

Former Golden Knight Nate Schmidt was a healthy scratch for the team’s last meeting with the Golden Knights. Oddly enough, that was the only game Schmidt was scratched of the season.

Former Golden Knight Laurent Brossoit will get a tribute video during the first period.

Golden Knights to watch: Ben Hutton draws into the lineup in place of Hague. Hutton has been very good throughout his career in Vegas at hitting the ground running. It does not matter how many games Hutton is out of the lineup for, it takes him little to no time to get acclimated.

Paul Cotter had a goal and hit a post in Monday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Cotter is finding ways to influence the outcome of games and could play a big part in tonight’s outcome.

Key storyline: An outsider would be surprised at the mood around the Golden Knights’ locker rooms at T-Mobile Arena and City National Arena. “I wouldn’t say we are playing very good hockey, we’re finding ways to win right now.” Keegan Kolesar said after Thursday’s optional skate. “We know we can be a lot better than the last couple of games.”

The Golden Knights practiced Tuesday and Wednesday. The team is not taking any days off knowing that they can be better.

