Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Colorado to take on the Avalanche on Monday night. This will be both of the team’s second preseason game of the year. Below are the players available to each team.

Goaltenders Jiri Patera, Adin Hill, and Logan Thompson are listed on the lineup. Expect Hill and Thompson to see action tonight.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have seven experienced defensemen available for tonight’s game; Zach Whitecloud, Kaedan Korczak, Nicolas Hague, Ben Hutton, Lukas Cormier, Jake Bischoff, and Brayden Pachal. Bischoff played last night so expect him to draw out of tonight’s game.

Paul Cotter and Brendan Brisson are listed on the lineup but it is doubtful they dress as they played last night. There are enough players on the Golden Knights roster to hit the veteran minimum requirement without dressing Cotter.

Will coach Bruce Cassidy opt to use a line of William Carrier-Nicolas Roy-Keegan Kolesar? It is possible Cassidy sprinkles the veterans with the rookies to help them gain valuable experience.

The Golden Knights had a flat start Sunday against the San Jose Sharks. Cassidy will emphasize a better start for tonight’s game. Expect the Golden Knights to finish all their checks while winning their races and puck battles.

Key names such as Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are missing from the Avalanche’s lineup. Center Ryan Johansen is looking to make an impression for the Avalanche. Johansen is coming off a down year in which he logged 28 points after logging 63 points in the previous season.