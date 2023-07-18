Daily Nuggets: Connor Bedard Signs His First NHL Contract and John Stevens has his day with the Stanley Cup

Connor Bedard officially became a Chicago Blackhawk on Monday and will earn a total of $13.35 million over the next three seasons. Not a bad way to spend your 18th birthday. Matias Maccelli signed a three-year extension worth $10.275 million with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Maccelli had a breakout season with the Coyotes last year logging 11 goals and 38 assists in 64 games.

Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach John Stevens brought the Stanley Cup to his home of Sea Isle, NJ on Monday. Stevens brought the Stanley Cup to people that serve the community as a way to say thank you for all the hard work they do.

Here's the news we are keeping an eye on throughout the Hockey Now Network

