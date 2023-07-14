Daily Nuggets: Cassidy’s Day with the Cup, Spencer Knight Back on the Ice

Coach Bruce Cassidy had his day with the Stanley Cup which started in Milton, Mass. Cassidy helped launch the Cassidy Murray Foundation which is dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the mental health needs of individuals navigating unthinkable tragedies.

The next stop for Cassidy and the Stanley Cup was Cape Cod where his family enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach.

Boston Hockey Now: There is a narrative surrounding Cassidy’s departure from the Boston Bruins was due to his handling of young players. Cassidy felt the team brought in a number of young guys during his time within the organization. Some of which Cassidy coached at the American Hockey League level before he was promoted to the National Hockey League.

Florida Hockey Now: Spencer Knight has joined the Florida Panthers at development camp. The league had to give a special provision to Knight since he was not eligible to participate based on his time of service at the NHL level. Knight joined the NHL/NHLPA players’ assistance program in February for personal reasons.

San Jose Hockey Now: The latest on the Erik Karlsson never-ending trade rumors. The Penguins feel they are the preferred choice of Karlsson. When, or if the trade will happen is anyone’s guess.

Nashville Hockey Now: Ryan O’Reilly does not view the Predators as being in a rebuild. The moves that general manager Barry Trotz has been making would also suggest the team is closer to contending for a division title instead of being in a rebuild. It has been a busy summer for Trotz.

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Flames coach Darryl Sutter did not have many fans in the Flames’ locker room. Mikael Backlund is reported to have had many shouting matches with Sutter. Jonathan Huberdeau feels there will be a lot more fun in the locker room in the upcoming season.