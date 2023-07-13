Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Helps Launch the Cassidy Murray Foundation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy started off his day with the Stanley Cup in Milton, Mass., on Thursday. Cassidy is helping launch the Cassidy Murray Foundation, a newly created non-profit dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the mental health needs of individuals navigating unthinkable tragedies.

Cassidy Murray, whom the foundation is named in honor of, died tragically at age 14 in Aruba in 2022 when she was struck by the boat pulling her and her father on a water tube.

Shannon Cassidy, son of Bruce Cassidy, was a classmate and dear friend of Cassidy Murray. Shannon and Cassidy bonded over the similarity in their names, and a new friendship was born. Shannon even convinced Cassidy to take up hockey.

Bruce Cassidy shared a few words and Shannon Cassidy finished off the launch by saying, “Always let your smile change the world; don’t let the world change your smile.”

Later in the Day, Bruce Cassidy is expected to bring the Stanley Cup to Cape Cod.

