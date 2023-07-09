Daily Nuggets: Nicolas Roy Gets His Day with the Cup, Who Remains in the DeBrincat Sweepstakes?

The Vegas Golden Knights players and staff will have their day with the Stanley Cup. Nicolas Roy had his day with the Stanley Cup on Saturday in his hometown of Amos, Quebec. Roy will have a parade in his honor Saturday evening.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The Islanders are in the mix for Alex DeBrincat, as are many teams. Trading for Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins could be the backup plan for the Islanders. The Bruins may need centers if Patrice Bergeron retires and a player like Jean-Gabriel Pageau can be packaged.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers are trying to re-establish their identity. A big-name free agent, or two can push that process along. Would any of the remaining big-name free agents be willing to assist in Philadelphia’s rebuild? Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, Matt Dumba, and Jonathan Toews are still out there. It could be a challenge making any of those players fit within the salary cap.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Redwings and Filip Zadina mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the team. That leaves roughly $13.5 million in cap space available. The Redwings now have an open roster spot and cap space available to make a trade for DeBrincat happen.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins have had an interest in Erik Karlsson for quite some time now. At the moment, those trade talks seem to have stalled. It seems like the Penguins have a backup plan, or two in place.