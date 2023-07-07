Daily Nuggets: Development Camp Finishes, Sharks Considering a Big Splash, Kopitar Extended

Development camp wrapped up for the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a big week for new Henderson Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig. Craig spent time building relationships with players and his new coaching staff.

When asked about standout players, Craig mentioned Jackson Hallum, Patrick Guay, Brendan Brisson, and Lukas Cormier. Craig and his staff are placing an emphasis on returning professionals to become leaders on the ice and in the community.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks are interested in Vladimir Tarasenko. Is Tarasenko interested in the Sharks? If, or when, Erik Karlsson gets traded, they will need to fill the void he left behind. Could Matt Dumba be the answer? The Sharks are in a rebuild, but that could change quickly if Tarasenko and Dumba joined the team.

LA Hockey Now: The Kings extended Anze Kopitar for two years and $14 million. Kopitar is a 17-year veteran who has spent his entire career as a King. The Kings will be one of the top challengers in the Pacific Division for the next few seasons.

Florida Hockey Now: The most relevant, “Mr. Irrelevant” is retiring after 1,007 games played and two Stanley Cup victories. Patric Hornqvist was the final player taken (230 overall) in the 2005 NHL entry draft by the Nashville Predators. It took three years for Hornqvist to play his first NHL game.

Nashville Hockey Now: Barry Trotz has taken an aggressive approach to acquiring free agents for the Predators. Was a Matt Duchene for Evgeny Kuznetzov failed trade the reason Trotz has been aggressive? Did the failed trade create more urgency for Trotz to acquire big-name free agents?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings are still considering trading for Alex DeBrincat. Detroit is one of the few teams that would not have to jump through hoops as far as the salary cap is concerned to make a trade for DeBrincat happen. A number of teams are interested in DeBrincat, it seems like a cat-and-mouse game among four or five general managers that want to make a deal for DeBrincat.