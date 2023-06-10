Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Find a Flaw, Big Trades Back East

Coach Bruce Cassidy gave the Vegas Golden Knights the day off Friday. However, he and the boys admitted they found a flaw in the Florida Panthers. Game 4 is tonight, and Brayden McNabb still feels in control of the series. Sergei Bobrovsky breathed new life into Florida. The trades have started back east as the Columbus Blue Jackets are gobbling up big-name defensemen on the NHL trade block.

I’m typing this on the way to Sunrise, FL, for Game 4. We had a refundable ticket to keep costs down during this run, but when the boys went to OT in Game 3, they went past the 24-hour window to cancel.

Oh well, there are worse fates in life than to cover a Stanley Cup Final game.

But we have racked up over $1000 in flights recently, plus hotels (and we assure you, we’re not flying first class). If you like the work we’ve been doing during the playoffs, you can buy us a coffee and be a part of this quickly-growing outlet. We’re now top 10 in Vegas! Click here to help out.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights: They found a flaw in the Panthers’ PK? They seem to think so, and they scored two power-play goals in Game 3. Golden Knights notebook.

Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky is breathing new life into the Florida Panthers.

NHL Trade, News & National Hockey Now:

New Jersey Hockey Now: Bam. Second big trade in a few days for the beleaguered Columbus Blue Jackets. They have the third pick in the draft. Now they have Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson. It was a sign and trade. Get the full details on the New Jersey Devils trade.

Also in NJ — Our new beat reporter James Nichols did some digging on the Devils UFAs. Here’s who is talking to the New Jersey Devils

Calgary Hockey Now: Hello, new coach of the Calgary Flames.

Colorado Hockey Now: The offseason trade board 1.0. for Golden Knights division rival. The Colorado Avalanche trade targets.

Detroit Hockey Now: Long-time hockey fans will remember “The Dominator” Dominik Hasek. You may have also seen the sad scene a few weeks ago as the Czechia Hockey Hall of Fame closed, and Hasek had to collect his memorabilia in a shopping cart. Now there are offers to house his display. The former Buffalo Sabre and Detroit Red Wings goalie was brilliant.

Philly Hockey Now: We were sad to lose beat reporter Sam Carchidi in Philly (though Chuck Bausman has been awesome). Here’s what Sam is working on: a TV show about the 1974-75 Broad Street Bullies.

Pretty cool, eh?

Washington Hockey Now: The pressing debate in D.C. No, Trump, but whether Anthony Mantha will remain with the Washington Capitals.