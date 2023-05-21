STEPHENSON! Golden Knights Steal Game 2 in OT, Lead Dallas 2-0

The Vegas Golden Knights had speed and rush chances in the first period, but they yielded the opening goal for the 10th time in 13 games. As they did twice in Round Two, the Golden Knights trailed in the opening minutes before rallying to tie the game.

The Golden Knights needed another rally late in the third period to tie the game again. Trailing 2-1 and Dallas collapsing around the net, Jack Eichel forced Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter into a bad turnover behind the Dallas net. Eichel then gave Jonathan Marchessault a slick, no-look pass in the slot. Marchessault (6) whipped it over goalie Jake Oettinger for a tie game, and overtime was needed … again.

The Golden Knights needed just less than 90 seconds to win Game 1 in OT. They needed only 72 seconds in Game 2 when Chandler Stephenson ended the fun for a 3-2 Vegas Golden Knights win.

“We found a way. That’s important,” said Jack Eichel. “Their goalie made some saves, but at the end of the day, we found one, and we found one in overtime.”

The Golden Knights didn’t get in sync until later in the third period, registering just 10 shots in the first 40 minutes. With some intrigue, Vegas had seven high-danger chances compared to just five for Dallas through two periods. The stats according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

The first goal was originally credited to Dallas forward Radek Faksa, who appeared to deflect the puck over goalie Adin Hill‘s shoulder. However, the scorers changed the goal to Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who shot the puck and ruled Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore deflected it.

It was the eighth consecutive game the Golden Knights have trailed.

However, the Golden Knights drew one penalty midway through the first period, then a second during the delayed call for a full two-minute 5v3 advantage. Just 37 seconds into the power play, Mark Stone (6) slammed a rebound past Jake Oettinger.

“We need everyone. We don’t rely on two or three players, or a goaltender to stand on his head,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We need a timely save, and we certainly got that in overtime. (We need) timely goals, and Marchessault got one. That gives us a chance.”

Despite the speed and openness of the first period, it was otherwise a low-event period. Dallas outshot the Golden Knights 9-5.

Eichel had the Golden Knights’ best chance in the second period, but the team managed only five more shots.

Dallas claimed a 2-1 lead with a power play when VGK defenseman Brayden McNabb blocked a shot, but Jason Robertson (4) snapped the loose puck past Hill.

The game lacked a high level of intensity. TV rightsholders again gave the Golden Knights the short end of the stick by placing a Western Conference Final game at noon on Sunday.

The Golden Knights had only 15 shots in a game twice before in the playoffs, including in Round One against Winnipeg. The Golden Knights didn’t get their 16th shot until the 52-minute mark.

Hill stopped 26 of 28, including the only shot he faced in overtime. Oettinger stopped 21 of 24.