WCF Game 2 Battle, Golden Knights vs. Stars: Lines, Odds & How to Watch

The drum line will eat early as the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final in a lunchtime battle. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0 after an impressive overtime win, 4-3 in Game 1. Brett Howden scored the winner when he chipped the puck off Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger just over a minute into overtime.

The Golden Knights The puck drops just after noon, PT

The Golden Knights dominated the puck and territory in Game 1, more than doubling Dallas’s high-danger scoring chances (11-5). However, Dallas pulled Oettinger for an extra attacker, captain Jamie Benn jammed a loose puck through a crowd, and Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill forcing overtime.

Less than 90 seconds into OT, Howden won it. William Karlsson scored two goals, and Teddy Blueger scored his second career playoff goal to give the VGK a 3-2 third period lead.

Hill stopped 33 of 36 shots. Oettinger 33 of 37. Both figure to start Sunday.

Expected Vegas Golden Knights Lines:

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Defense:

McNabb-Theodore

Martinez-Pietrangelo

Hague-Whitecloud

Goalie:

Adin Hill

Expected Dallas Stars Lines:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Marchment-Domi-Seguin

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Kiviranta-Faksa-Glendening

Defense:

Suter-Heiskenan

Lindell-Miller

Harley-Hanley

Goalie:

Jake Oettinger

Special Teams:

Golden Knights Power play: 17.1%, 12th

Golden Knights Penalty Killing: 62.2%, 15th

Stars Power Play: 30.2%, 5th

Stars Penalty Killing: 83.8%, 3rd

Vegas Golden Knights Game Notes:

Howden’s goal was his first since his two-goal performance in Round One vs. Winnipeg. The forward’s OT winner on Friday night was his first career overtime goal (regular season or playoffs) and the first game-deciding goal of his playoff career.

Teddy Blueger scored his second-career playoff goal against Dallas on Friday. Blueger has a +1 rating, and the opposition has yet to score a goal, while the forward has been on the ice through three games of postseason action.

William Karlsson now leads the VGK with seven goals in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights have allowed the first goal in nine of their 12 playoff games this year but hold a 6-3 record in those games.

Mark Stone has a six-game home points streak.

Adin Hill has a 2.34 GAA and a .930 save percentage in six postseason games.

How to Watch:

TV: ABC

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM Deportes 1460 AM

Golden Knights Bets:

Well, we subtly predicted the OT game in Game 1, which paid +310. That’s possible today, but we’re not putting our money there. The Golden Knights alternated wins vs. Edmonton until Game 6, while the Dallas Stars alternated wins with Seattle.

However, there’s something about the burgeoning Golden Knights team. They’re finding their stride. We like the Golden Knights today. They’re favored to win (-125), so if you’re trying to find value, perhaps take a regulation win (+130), or if you’re really feeling #VegasBorn, take the 1.5 Puck Line at a whopping +210.

