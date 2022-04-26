Improbable But Not Impossible: Updated Golden Knights Playoff Odds

The Vegas Golden Knights were dealt a brutal blow to their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars. However, they can still technically make the playoffs. It would take a miracle but the Golden Knights would have to win out their remaining schedule and have the Stars lose both of their final two games in regulation.

The Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Nashville Predators all clinched playoff spots Tuesday.

The only reason the Stars have not clinched like the Predators, who also have 95 points is because the Golden Knights have the tiebreaker over the Stars with three more regulation wins. If the Stars lose their remaining two games in regulation and the Golden Knights win both of their games, the Golden Knights will take over the Stars’ spot even though they would be tied at 95 points.

Whoever the first Wild Card team is will play the Calgary Flames. The Golden Knights can only make the playoffs in the second Wild Card spot and will play the Colorado Avalanche if they do make it in.

Here’s a full in-depth look at the Western Conference Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 110 points

Games Remaining- 2 games against MIN and WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators

Notes: The Flames have clinched first in the Pacific Division but cannot get to first in the Western Conference. They will play whoever ends up as the first Wild Card team which can only be either the Nashville Predators or Dallas Stars.

Edmonton Oilers (Clinched)

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 100 points.

Games Remaining- 2 games against SJS and VAN

First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings

Notes- The Oilers clinched a playoff spot Tuesday with a victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. They are confirmed to play the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Los Angeles Kings (Clinched)

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 96 points

Games Remaining- 2 games against SEA and VAN

First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers

Notes: With the Golden Knight’s loss, the Kings clinched a playoff spot as well and as mentioned before, are confirmed to play the Oilers in the first round.

Nashville Predators (Clinched)

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 95 points

Games Remaining- 2 games against COL and ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames

Notes: The Predators, who have the tiebreaker over the Stars and Golden Knights clinched Tuesday night as well as they went to overtime against the Flames. The Stars and Predators will duel it out for Wild Card positioning in these last two.

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 95 points

Games Remaining- 2 games against ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 91 points

Games Remaining- 2 games against CHI, STL

Notes: The Golden Knights have to win out their remaining schedule and have the Stars lose both of their final two games in regulation to make it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is highly unlikely that this happens, but not impossible.

Relevant Games on Wednesday: CHI/VGK 5:30, ARZ/DAL 5:30

Relevant Games on Friday: STL/VGK 5:00, ANA/DAL 5:30

If the Playoff Started Today

Eastern Conference

Flordia Panthers (A1) v Washington Capitals (WC2)

Toronto Maple Leafs (A2) v Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) v Boston Bruins (WC2)

New York Rangers (M2) v Pittsburgh Penguins (M3)

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (C1) v Dallas Stars (WC2)

St. Louis Blues (C2) v Minnesota Wild (C3)

Calgary Flames (P1) v Nashville Predators (WC1)

Edmonton Oilers (P2) v Los Angeles Kings (P3)

The Golden Knights will play tomorrow at 5:30 pm against the Chicago Blackhawks.