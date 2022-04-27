Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 81: Not Dead Yet: Lines, Notes vs Blackhawks
The Vegas Golden Knights are still in the fight for a playoff spot after Tuesday night’s shootout loss to the Dallas Stars. They are hanging on by a thread. But they can still make the Stanley Cup playoffs if they win out their remaining two games and also see the Dallas Stars lose their final two games.
The Stars play the Arizona Coyotes at 5:30 pm. A win in any fashion would eliminate the Golden Knights from playoff contention. The Golden Knights (42-31-7, 91 points) are only in control of one game Wednesday night and that is their own against the Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11, 65 points).
Far removed from the playoff picture, the Blackhawks are led in scoring by Patrick Kane, who is eight points off from his third 100-point season in the NHL. The Blackhawks also have a handful of former Erie Otters on their roster who are big pieces of their team in Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, and Taylor Raddysh. However, on paper, the Golden Knights are the far superior team.
Robin Lehner and Keegan Kolesar are the latest names on the Golden Knights injury front. Both will miss the remainder of the regular season. Logan Thompson will likely start once more and the Golden Knights will roll with eleven forwards and seven defensemen again, even though Dylan Coghlan did not take a shift Tuesday against the Stars.
Keys to the Game
Focus on the Game at Hand
I’m not sure if it is a good or bad thing that both the Golden Knights and Stars games are on at the same time. It will be a channel-flipping/tab switching kind of night for Golden Knights fans. For the team, they need to block out the distraction that this Coyotes/Stars game has and focus on beating the Hawks.
Leave it All Out There
Pretty simple one here. If they lose their done- everyone needs to play at 110%.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Mattias Janmark- Jack Eichel- Evgenii Dadonov
Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Dylan Coghlan*
Ben Hutton– Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
18.18% Powerplay (24th) and 77.83 % Penalty Kill (21st)
PP1: Pacioretty, Eichel, Stone Dadonov, Theodore
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Stephenson, Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Janmark, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Stephenson, Roy, Martinez, Whitecloud
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches/Taxi Squad
Robin Lehner (shoulder), Reilly Smith (knee), Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague (lower-body), Brett Howden (upper-body), Nolan Patrick (undisclosed), Keegan Kolesar (lower-body).
Projected Chicago Blackhawks Line Combinations
Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Strome- Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik- Jonathan Toews- Tyler Johnson
Philipp Kurashev- Sam Lafferty- Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk- Reese Johnson- Henrik Borgstrom
Alex Vlasic- Seth Jones
Jake McCabe- Alec Regula
Riley Stillman- Caleb Jones
Kevin Lankinen/Collin Delia
Chicago Blackhawks Special Teams
19.42% Powerplay (21st) and 75.80% Penalty Kill (25th)
PP1- Raddysh, Strome, Kane, DeBrincat, S. Jones
PP2- T. Johnson, Toews, Kurashev, Kubalik, Regula
PK1- R. Johnson, Katchouk, Vlasic, S. Jones
PK2- Toews, Lafferty, McCabe, Regula
Injured Reserve/COVID-19 Protocols/Scratches
Connor Murphy, Jujhar Khaira, Kirby Dach
How to Watch/Listen
5:30 pm on At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.