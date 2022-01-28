OK Daily: Evander Kane Signs, Manny Viveiros Returns to Henderson Silver Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have now traveled to Tampa Bay as they get set to finish off their four-game road trip against the Lightning on Saturday. The Golden Knights are 1-1-1 on their southeastern road trip thus far and have picked up three of the available six points.

While the Golden Knights lost Thursday to the Florida Panthers, they welcomed back both Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith into their lineup. It was another close playoff-level game but two late empty-net goals sunk the Golden Knights. The play of Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud highlight Vegas Hockey Now’s six takeaways from Thursday night’s game.

On the Florida side of things, Panthers captain Alexander ‘Sasha’ Barkov scored both his 200th career NHL goal and his 500th career NHL point. Spencer Knight also stole the show as the Panthers became the first team in the NHL with 30 wins.

Henderson: After taking a medical leave of absence, Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveros has returned to the team and will resume his role as head coach. Welcome back, Manny!

UPDATE: Head Coach Manny Viveiros has been medically cleared to return to full-time coaching duties, effective immediately. He will be behind the bench this Friday and Saturday when the Silver Knights face the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena. Details: https://t.co/FcN5Ra4R0i — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) January 27, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Tickets for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are now on sale.

Ottawa: Former Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden has signed an extension with the Senators.

San Jose: It has finally happened. After getting bought out by the San Jose Sharks, Evander Kane will stay in the Pacific Division as he has signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Kane says that he was surprised that the Sharks wanted to trade him.

Sportsnet: How risky of a decision is this for the Oilers in signing Evander Kane?

Calgary: Will the addition of Kane in Edmonton spark the Battle-of-Alberta rivalry?

Vancouver: Elsewhere in news regarding problematic NHL players, former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault by the Vancouver Police Department. Virtanen has issued an apology statement via his NHLPA player agent Kevin Epp.

Colorado: The Avalanche have called up Dylan Sikura which likely means bad news for the status of Nathan Mackinnon. Mackinnon took a high hit from Bruins forward Taylor Hall and left the game.

Washington: Attention all hockey fans! TJ Oshie cannot figure out this math problem and needs your help!

Montreal: HE DID IT AGAIN! Ducks forward Trevor Zegras pulled “the Michigan” and scored on the Canadiens.

Trevor Zegras scores with the Michigan 😳 pic.twitter.com/dqGY8hrKk2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 28, 2022

Long Island: Despite a rough season, the New York Islanders won’t be getting rid of Barry Trotz or Lou Lamoriello says NYI Hockey Now’s, Stefen Rosner.