Brett Howden and Peter DeBoer Enter COVID-19 Protocols

With players and coaches returning to practices after the holiday break, every member of every NHL team was tested for COVID-19 over the past two days. As a result, the league has seen a massive increase in the number of people listed in COVID-19 protocols.

On Monday Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer and forward Brett Howden were added to the list. They join Evgenii Dadonov and Alex Pietrangelo on the COVID-19 list for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, Alec Martinez, Nicolas Hague, Robin Lehner, and now Mark Stone are all out for the team with injuries as well.

DeBoer is the eighth head coach that is currently in COVID-19 protocols in the NHL. Presumably one of the Golden Knight’s assistant coaches in Steve Spott, Ryan Craig, Ryan McGill, or Misha Donskov will take over the roles of head coach until DeBoer can return.

The Golden Knights are still in the midst of their now six-day break from game action. They have had two home meetings against the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche postponed. Both games will look to be rescheduled at a later time.

As of Monday, they are still set to play the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow night on Tuesday, December 28th. The game will be on the road and will start at 7:30 pm.