Taking a Look at T-Mobile Arena’s February Schedule for Potential Golden Knights Makeup Games

16 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights game day VGK

Thanks to an increase in COVID-19 cases, over 50 games in the National Hockey League have been postponed including two Vegas Golden Knights home games.

Even though the Golden Knights only have two players in Evgenii Dadonov and Alex Pietrangelo in COVID-19 protocols, the NHL’s COVID-19 cases are still spiking with several new players being added on Monday.

On December 21st, the NHL made its official decision to drop out of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. What was originally slated to be almost a three-week break in game action for the league is now bound to see several makeup games.

For the Golden Knights, things are interesting as they only have two games to make up as of Monday and 19 days to do so. They are also the hosting team of the NHL’s 2022 All-Star Weekend which was initially the event that would kickstart the Olympic break.

Today, with nothing going on in the hockey world outside of more depressing COVID-19 cases and World Juniors, let’s take a look at what the Golden Knights February schedule could potentially look like.

The first week of February will likely see no changes. The Golden Knights will take on the Buffalo Sabres at home on February 1st. Assuming he is healthy, this will be Jack Eichel’s first game against his former team and also Alex Tuch’s return game. Then, on the weekend, the Vegas Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 NHL’s All-Star Weekend on the 4th and 5th of February.

Looking at T-Mobile Arena’s schedule we can see that Kane Brown is set to perform that Sunday as well on February 6th. T-Mobile Arena then does not have any events scheduled until the next weekend with George Strait performing on the 11th and 12th.

Both games that the Golden Knights had postponed were home games, against the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche. This four-day period of time gives the Golden Knights a perfect opportunity to make up the two games while still having a day of rest in between games.

However, from February 13th to the 19th T-Mobile Arena does not have any events scheduled as well. These seven days could also be used to make up the games against the Kings and Avalanche. However, we, unfortunately, could be seeing more COVID-19 game postponements from the Golden Knights.

Justin Beiber will perform on Sunday, February 20th at T-Mobile Arena and then again, the arena sees a five-day pause. The Golden Knights return to their schedule on the 25th on the road against the Arizona Coyotes and then return to T-Mobile Arena on the 26th to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Again, as of Monday the Golden Knights only have two games that have been postponed. But with 19 days to make up just two games maybe the NHL will shuffle around the schedule even more so that teams like the Golden Knights do not have yet another pause in their season.

Every team in the NHL has seen at least one of their games be postponed. But the Calgary Flames lead the league with seven games that have been postponed. Headaches are sure to come for Steve Hatze Petros, the NHL’s executive vice-president of scheduling.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

