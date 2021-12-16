Golden Knights Scout Attends Evander Kane’s AHL Games

After being placed on waivers and clearing, Evander Kane has been playing with the San Jose Shark’s AHL affiliate team, the San Jose Barracuda. But despite clearing waivers, there appears to be plenty of interest in the forward on the NHL trade market front.

During Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Eagles, there were scouts from eight different NHL teams which included the Vegas Golden Knights. This is the second straight game in which a Golden Knights scout has attended a Barracuda game. The Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets, and Chicago Blackhawks also sent scouts.

Kane and the Barracuda defeated the Colorado Eagles 10-5 on Wednesday night with Kane scoring his first career AHL goal.

Kane’s NHL career has taken a turn for the worse after there were rumors of him gambling on his own games, which were later proven to be false. However, he did use a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and was busted by the NHL which got him a 21-game suspension.

The ongoing saga between Kane and his now ex-wife Anna has also been in the news. Anna has filed a restraining order against Kane.

In terms of how this whole saga could affect the Vegas Golden Knights, there is a slim chance that the team is interested in Kane. For the Golden Knights to bring in Kane, some serious salary cap movement would need to be made as Kane carries a cap-hot of $7 million. If he is bought out by the Sharks, the Golden Knights could sign him to a much cheaper contract.

Sending a scout to an AHL game does not mean Evander Kane is on his way to Las Vegas. However, it is something to keep an eye on heading forward as the Kane saga continues to develop.