OK Daily: Ovechkin Supports Fleury’s 500th Win, Alex Tuch Set to Return

The Vegas Golden Knights have dodged a bullet in terms of COVID-19 cases. After defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday night, more players from the Bruins organization have been placed in COVID protocols. However, after today’s morning skate Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has confirmed that no Golden Knights are currently in protocols.

The Golden Knights will continue their four-game road trip to New Jersey Thursday night as they take on the Devils. They will then make a stop in New York City to take on both the Rangers and Islanders.

Vegas: Chandler Stephenson is not stepping down as the Golden Knight’s top-line center anytime soon. When Jack Eichel comes back, does Stephenson still get kicked out immediately or will Eichel have to work his way into the lineup as the top-center on the team?

Are the Golden Knights interested in Evander Kane? A scout from the organization was present during Wednesday night’s San Jose Barracuda game in which Kane scored his first AHL goal.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Here is the full game report on the San Jose Barracuda’s 10-5 win over the Colorado Eagles in which Golden Knights scouts were watching Evander Kane.

Buffalo: Former Golden Knight Alex Tuch is expected to make his debut with the Buffalo Sabres soon as he has shed his no-contact practice jersey.

Detroit: Another player is skeptical about the NHL attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This time it is potential Team USA forward and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Washington: Veteran NHL’er and longtime opponent of Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Ovechkin showed support for Fleury during his 500th career win ceremony. (Ovechkin scored on Fleury later in the game.)

Ovi was absolutely loving the pre-game ceremony for Marc-André Fleury. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vDIPrOdOgd — alberto (@twistedleafs) December 16, 2021

Arizona: Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Phil Kessel dropped the gloves last night with Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers. National Hockey Now snagged the video of it which you can watch below (just be sure to like and subscribe).

Boston: With the Bruins having their aformentioned issues with COVID-19, now is the perfect time for Jack Studnicka to make an impact for the Bruins.

Florida: The Panthers and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off on Thursday night. But will the game be postponed due to COVID-19 issues?

Montreal: All eyes in Montreal are on Jeff Petry, who has admitted his frustration this season with the Canadiens. As a pending UFA, Petry has had his name in the NHL trade rumour mill a lot this season.