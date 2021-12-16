Connect with us

Links

OK Daily: Ovechkin Supports Fleury’s 500th Win, Alex Tuch Set to Return

Published

6 hours ago

on

Alex Ovechkin honors Marc-Andre Fleury 500 career wins

The Vegas Golden Knights have dodged a bullet in terms of COVID-19 cases. After defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday night, more players from the Bruins organization have been placed in COVID protocols. However, after today’s morning skate Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has confirmed that no Golden Knights are currently in protocols.

The Golden Knights will continue their four-game road trip to New Jersey Thursday night as they take on the Devils. They will then make a stop in New York City to take on both the Rangers and Islanders.

Vegas: Chandler Stephenson is not stepping down as the Golden Knight’s top-line center anytime soon. When Jack Eichel comes back, does Stephenson still get kicked out immediately or will Eichel have to work his way into the lineup as the top-center on the team?

Are the Golden Knights interested in Evander Kane? A scout from the organization was present during Wednesday night’s San Jose Barracuda game in which Kane scored his first AHL goal.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Here is the full game report on the San Jose Barracuda’s 10-5 win over the Colorado Eagles in which Golden Knights scouts were watching Evander Kane.

Buffalo: Former Golden Knight Alex Tuch is expected to make his debut with the Buffalo Sabres soon as he has shed his no-contact practice jersey.

Detroit: Another player is skeptical about the NHL attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This time it is potential Team USA forward and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Washington: Veteran NHL’er and longtime opponent of Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Ovechkin showed support for Fleury during his 500th career win ceremony. (Ovechkin scored on Fleury later in the game.)

Arizona: Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Phil Kessel dropped the gloves last night with Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers. National Hockey Now snagged the video of it which you can watch below (just be sure to like and subscribe).

Boston: With the Bruins having their aformentioned issues with COVID-19, now is the perfect time for Jack Studnicka to make an impact for the Bruins.

Florida: The Panthers and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off on Thursday night. But will the game be postponed due to COVID-19 issues?

Montreal: All eyes in Montreal are on Jeff Petry, who has admitted his frustration this season with the Canadiens. As a pending UFA, Petry has had his name in the NHL trade rumour mill a lot this season.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously