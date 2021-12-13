Golden Knights, VGK Foundation, and Enchant Christmas to Host “Knight of Giving”

After a four-game homestand, the Vegas Golden Knights are out of town and off the East Coast for a four-game road trip. But the city of Las Vegas still has plenty of entertainment lined up as usual. The Vegas Golden Knights, Enchant Christmas, and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation have teamed up to host a “Knight of Giving” which will take place Monday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Ballpark has been home to the Enchant Christmas display since November 15th which features an illuminated ice skating trail, an Enchant Market, activities for kids, and a certain Chris Kringle. On Monday all ticket admissions will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation which helps local non-profit organizations.

Our Knight of Giving is here!! 🎁 Join us tonight at Enchant Christmas for an evening of holiday fun while supporting the VGK Foundation!!! 🎄🎅 Tickets: https://t.co/Lu61nDbW5y pic.twitter.com/8hFZXImpiH — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 13, 2021

The Vegas Vivas, Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila Monster, and much more are planned to be featured as a part of this special event.

Tickets for adults start at $29 and are $19 for children ages two through twelve. Kids under the age of two are free. To purchase tickets visit www.enchantchristmas.com. The Enchant Christmas display is