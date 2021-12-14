Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday #28: East Coast Swing: Lines, Notes vs Bruins
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-11) enter a four-game road trip Tuesday night with their first stop being in Boston, Massaschutches. They will take on the Bruins (14-8-2) at TD Garden Tuesday night with a 4:00 PST start time before traveling to New York, Newark, and then Long Island.
“This is a tough stretch of games. I think some really good teams in some tough buildings on the road. It is a good test for us heading into the Christmas break,” said Golden Knight head coach Peter DeBoer.
The Bruins will be without two of their top players in Craig Smith and Brad Marchand Tuesday night. Both have been placed in COVID-19 protocols as of Tuesday morning despite Marchand taking part in the team’s morning skate just hours earlier.
We have seen the number of players in COVID-19 protocols shoot up over the past few days. The Calgary Flames have been shut down and will have to reschedule six of their games.
Both Shea Theodore and Nicolas Roy were absent from the Golden Knights morning skate- possibly due to more COVID-19 issues within the National Hockey League. DeBoer lists them both as game-time decisions.
We've seen 23 players added to the NHL's Covid Protocol list inside the last 36 hours.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 14, 2021
Robin Lehner will get the start in net tonight against Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins. This will be Swayman’s 14th start of the season as he has split games with Linus Ullmark.
For the Golden Knight’s they will look to build off a crazy but strong Sunday night game against the Minnesota Wild. The special teams came up big in that contest with the powerplay scoring two goals and the penalty kill doing its part as well.
The big guns of Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, and Alex Pietrangelo have all been leading the way for the Golden Knights as of late. But one player that frequently goes under the radar is Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson scored a career-high four points against the Wild, all of which were assists.
PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES
Offense
Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Mattias Janmark– Nicolas Roy*- Evgenii Dadonov
William Carrier- Keegan Kolesar- Michael Amadio
Defense
Nicolas Hague– Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton- Shea Theodore*
Goalie
Robin Lehner/Laurent Brossoit
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
Special Teams: 15.94% Powerplay (28th) and 78.75% Penalty Kill (23rd)
PP1: Stone, Stephenson, Dadonov, Theodore, Pacioretty
PP2: Smith, Karlsson, Marchessault, Roy, Pietrangelo
PK1: Karlsson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Roy, Stephenson, Hague, Whitecloud
Injured Reserve
Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, Alec Martinez
Roy and Theodore are game-time decisions.*
PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS LINES PER PUCKPEDIA
Offense
Taylor Hall- Patrice Bergeron- David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk- Charlie Coyle- Nick Foligno
Erik Haula- Tomas Nosek- Karson Kuhlman
Anton Blidh- Trent Frederic- Curtis Lazar
Defense
Derek Forbort- Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzekcyk- Mike Reilly
John Moore- Connor Clifton
Goalie
Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins Special Teams
25% Powerplay (6th) and 82.19% Penalty Kill (12th)
PP1: Foligno, Bergeron, Pastrnak, Hall, McAvoy
PP2: Frederic, Coyle, Haula, DeBrusk, Grzelcyk
PK1: Bergeron, Lazar, Moore, McAvoy
PK2: Nosek, Coyle, Forbort, Clifton
Injured Reserve
Jakub Zboril, Brandon Carlo, Craig Smith, Brad Marchand
How to Watch/Listen: 4:00 pm on ESPN+ and Fox Sports 98.9 FM.