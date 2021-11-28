Silver Knight Sundays: A Wild Weekend Update on the Henderson Silver Knights

Welcome back to Silver Knight Sundays, a weekly report on the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate Henderson Silver Knights. The Silver Knights played a series with the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild) this weekend and split the series 1-1.

During Sunday’s game, the team rallied from a 5-2 deficit to come back and win 6-5 in the biggest comeback in Silver Knights history. The team got 44 saves on 49 shots from Logan Thompson who was excellent for the Silver Knights.

“Probably about 99% of the reason we won tonight was because of Logan Thompson,” Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros said after the game.

The other 1% of the reason that the Silver Knights were able to come back came from their top offensive producers. These names may be familiar as they were just on the Vegas Golden Knight’s roster. Jake Leschyshyn, Benjamin Jones, and Jonas Rondbjerg all scored in the Silver Knights come-from-behind victory.

“It was pretty crazy. For me, it was a game that just showed the kind of character that we have in our locker room and showed the will that we have to never give up. It was a big testament all the way from the coaching staff all the way down,” said Ben Jones.

With the Golden Knights getting more and more players back from injury the team is starting to return their AHL call-ups back to the minors. But strong games and consistent performances from guys like Rondbjerg, Jones, Leschyshyn, and Paul Cotter is something that the Golden Knights

As for Logan Thompson, the tandem in Vegas will be Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit as long as both of them are healthy. But it is nice to know that they have a strong third-string goaltender in Thompson if needed.

One thing that the Silver Knights have struggled with over their past couple of games has been their discipline and special teams. They allowed four powerplay goals in two games against the Iowa Wild. With guys like Rondbjerg and Leschyshyn playing on the PK

More often than not forwards that are called up from the minors can find themselves into a penalty-killing role in the NHL. if the Silver Knights are struggling in the AHL to stop powerplay’s who knows how much they would struggle against say Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers powerplay.

Look for the Silver Knights special teams corps to tighten things up on the penalty kill. They also simply need to stay out of the box, as they gave the Wild multiple chances Sunday.

Oh and one more thing! With the Golden Knights schedule set to shift they will be playing Sunday games up until the new year. Thus, Silver Knight Sundays will become Silver Knight Saturdays. Lovely that the alliteration still works isn’t it?

HSK Weekly Record: 1-1 against the Iowa Wild.

Standings Update: Fourth in Pacific Division (18 pts).

Up Next: Friday, December 3rd, at Bakersfield 7:00.

Projected First Call-up: Jonas Rondbjerg.