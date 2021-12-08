OK Daily: Henderson Head Coach Taking Leave of Absence, Ducks Goal of the Year?

The Vegas Golden Knights will be back in action tonight at home against the Dallas Stars. Lineups are expected to stay the same despite Max Pacioretty missing Tuesday’s practice. Which Golden Knight will make an appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics? We know that Robin Lehner and Jack Eichel will not play.

Elsewhere Bruce Boudreau got the crowd chanting his name in his first game behind the bench for the Vancouver Canucks. A restraining order has been filed in the situation regarding Evander Kane. Also, Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be leaving the team on a medical leave of absence.

Vegas: With Robin Lehner and Jack Eichel now disconfirmed to be at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Bejing, which remaining players on the Golden Knights roster will attend?

TSN: Could we see more players opt out of the Olympics?

Is Evgenii Dadonov on the NHL trade block? Who all could the Golden Knights be interested on the NHL trade bait board?

Henderson: As expected, Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros is taking a medical leave of absence from coaching for his prostate cancer treatment. He is expected to miss three-to-four weeks and assistant Jamie Heward will take over the role as head coach in the meantime.

Also in Henderson, things are coming along swimmingly in the construction of the Dollar Loan Center, the new arena for the Henderson Silver Knights.

Prom practice: Nolan Patrick remains skating in a red no-contact jersey. Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez are still absent. Max Pacioretty missed Tuesday’s practice and Adam Brooks played on the top line with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson. Don’t panic though as it was likely a maintenance day for Patches.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Anaheim: Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano combined for perhaps the goal of the year Tuesday night. I don’t have any words for this just watch…

Philadelphia: In perhaps the funniest video of the year, a military K-9 dropped a present off to the Flyers center ice logo the other day.

Vancouver: Speaking of viral content, Canuck’s fans chanted “Bruce, there it is!” during Monday night’s win of the Los Angeles Kings. This, of course, is a reference to new head coach Bruce Boudreau.

With the Canucks cleaning house, and Jim Benning now fired, who will be the next general manager for the team?

San Jose: An update on the Evander Kane saga, which includes a restraining order from Kane’s former partner.

Boston: Amidst the Jake DeBrusk trade rumors and Brad Marchand suspension, there is a non-COVID-related illness going through the Bruins organization.

New York: Are the Islanders about to make a trade to keep their season alive? TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is “not going to watch the season go up in flames.”

Colorado: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper will return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup tonight against the New York Rangers. He missed four games after taking a puck to the head in an Avalanche practice.

Toronto: Nick Ritchie finally scored a goal on the Maple Leaf’s first line.