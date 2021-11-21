Silver Knight Sundays: A Weekly Report on the Henderson Silver Knights

Welcome to Silver Knights Sundays, a new edition to Vegas Hockey Now in which we will look at the Vegas Golden Knight’s AHL affiliate the Henderson Silver Knights.

These weekly reports will review the news, games, and top stories for the Silver Knights. We will also look at what players could potentially make the leap to the NHL with a call-up. We will also not limit this to just the Silver Knights. If a prospect for the Golden Knights such as Jack Dugan is making headlines, we will discuss it here.

With the Golden Knight’s current injury situation, it is more vital than ever to look at how the Silver Knights and other prospects are progressing. Paul Cotter, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Leschyshyn, and now Ben Jones are notable Silver Knights players that are currently in the NHL.

Though some of them may never get sent back down.

The Silver Knights are currently third in the AHL’s Pacific Division with 16 points. They trail the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) and Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames). Pavel Dorofeyev leads the Silver Knights in scoring with eleven points in fourteen games. Call-ups this season, Sven Baertschi and Daniil Miromanov round out the Silver Knight’s top-three scorers.

The Henderson Silver Knights, like the Golden Knights, are missing a lot of guys out of their lineup. A lot of them are in the NHL right now, and as a result, their depth has been tested.

In terms of who could be the next call-up to the Golden Knights, the logical choice is for Baertschi to return if needed. Dorofeyev could find his way to the NHL soon if both the Golden Knights injuries, and his scoring, continue.

On the Golden Knight’s side, Shea Theodore’s injury is looking to be not as bad as expected. As a result, Ben Hutton could find his way in Henderson soon. Daniil Miromanov is also back down on the farm.

Saturday night was Hockey Fights Cancer night for the Golden Knights. They acknowledged Silver Knights head coach Manny Vierios who recently announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

We’re all with Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros in his fight against cancer 💜@HSKnights | #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/vtQuuI4n8N — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 21, 2021

The Silver Knights played two-game series against the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche) on Friday and Saturday and split the series. Friday night they won 3-2 with Colt Conrad scoring a goal and Mason Primeau having a pair. Daniel D’Amato scored the Silver Knight’s only goal in Saturday’s 2-1 loss.

The team will not play until November 27 when they take on the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild) for a 12:00 pm puck drop to start another two-game series.

Over time these weekly reports will go more in-depth about the Silver Knights as well are both, to be honest, refreshing ourselves on the AHL. Anyways, here’s a nice Zach Dean goal.