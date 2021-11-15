William Carrier Enters COVID Protocol, Alec Martinez to Miss Another Game

Saturday night Mark Stone returned to the Vegas Golden Knights after missing twelve games with a lower-body injury. But if you thought the Golden Knights injury crisis was ending then you are in for a rude awakening.

Today at Golden Knights practice William Carrier, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson, and Mattias Janmark were notable absences. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed that Stephenson and Janmark had maintenance days Monday.

The Golden Knights rotated only three forward lines in practice as a result.

Carrier, who has four points in eleven games, has not been confirmed to have COVID-19 but he will likely be unavailable tomorrow night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Martinez remains out after taking a skate to the face in last Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. He required 50 stitches for a facial laceration and his timetable for a return is unknown.

Martinez and Carrier join Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and of course, Jack Eichel as Golden Knights players on the shelf.

The video of Martinez taking the skate to the face is below; viewer discretion is advised!

Alec Martinez went to the dressing room after this skate blade appeared to catch him up high. pic.twitter.com/udlwavl2Kr — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) November 12, 2021