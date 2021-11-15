Connect with us

William Carrier Enters COVID Protocol, Alec Martinez to Miss Another Game

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL trade, Alec Martinez

Saturday night Mark Stone returned to the Vegas Golden Knights after missing twelve games with a lower-body injury. But if you thought the Golden Knights injury crisis was ending then you are in for a rude awakening.

Today at Golden Knights practice William Carrier, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson, and Mattias Janmark were notable absences. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed that Stephenson and Janmark had maintenance days Monday.

The Golden Knights rotated only three forward lines in practice as a result.

Carrier, who has four points in eleven games, has not been confirmed to have COVID-19 but he will likely be unavailable tomorrow night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Martinez remains out after taking a skate to the face in last Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. He required 50 stitches for a facial laceration and his timetable for a return is unknown.

Martinez and Carrier join Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and of course, Jack Eichel as Golden Knights players on the shelf.

The video of Martinez taking the skate to the face is below; viewer discretion is advised!

 

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

