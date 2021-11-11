Connect with us

OK Daily: Fleury Trade Speculation, Ranking Pacific Division Goaltenders

4 hours ago

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights, NHL Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Minnesota Wild tonight for their second game since returning home to T-Mobile Arena. After a strong win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, the team is looking to continue rolling and get past the .500 limbo that they have been in for the past couple of weeks.

Robin Lehner has been incredible for the Golden Knights this season. But where does he rank among Pacific Division goaltenders? Is Marc-Andre Fleury back on the NHL trade block? That and more on Thursday’s edition of the OK Daily.

But first… listen to Jack Eichel call Robin Lehner “panda” after Tuesday night’s win.

NHL Trade Rumors, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: With a rough start in Chicago, former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury could be on the move again. Chris Johnston of Sportsnet is linking Fleury back to the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver: Thatcher Demko has been stellar for the struggling Vancouver Canucks early on this season. Where does he rank amongst Pacific Division goaltenders early on in the 2021-22 NHL Season and where does Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner rank?

Colorado: Uh oh. Nathan Mackinnon will be out roughly three weeks with an upper-body injury.

Florida: Alexander Barkov has passed Olli Jokinen as the Florida Panther’s all-time leading goal scorer. For the Golden Knights, that award is currently held by Jonathan Marchessault.

New York: Mat Barzal is set to play in his 300th NHL game Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. Christan Arnold takes a look back on the first 300 of Barzal’s career.

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens recalled two players from the Laval Rocket today, neither of which are named Cole Caufield.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Barkov got the goals record, not the points record. Marchessault owns that record with 98 goals.

