OK Daily: Carey Price Talks Substance Abuse, Remember Vadim Shipachyov?

The Vegas Golden Knights have only been around for five seasons in the National Hockey League. But despite this, the team has already had a plethora of forgotten players that have played for the organization. Yesterday marked four years since Golden Knights legend Vadim Shipachyov left the Golden Knights to go back to the KHL.

The New York Islanders are also sending one of their players to the KHL. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is coming out of the player’s assistance program. Much more NHL news, notes, and trade rumors here on Wednesday’s edition of the OK Daily.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights got a massive win last night over the Seattle Kraken. They got contributions from every forward line, defensive pairing, and Robin Lehner once again held the fort.

Vegas Hockey Now: Oh, and in case you missed it Brayden McNabb absolutely leveled Brandon Tanev.

Sportsnet: Attendance issues continue to hurt the NHL this season. Multiple factors are contributing to lower attendance, especially in Canadian markets.

NHL News, Trade Rumors & National Hockey Now

New York: Islanders forward Leo Komarov is headed back to the KHL, Christian Arnold of NYI Hockey Now reports. The 34-year old pending UFA is signed to a $3 million deal and has spent the early parts of this season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL.

Montreal: Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price has missed the start of the 2021-22 NHL season as he voluntarily entered himself into the NHL’s player assistance program. Price confirmed Tuesday that he has been dealing with substance abuse.

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon missed practice Tuesday for the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado Hockey Now’s Adrian Dater has confirmed that Mackinnon is undergoing tests for a lower-body ailment.

San Jose: Staying in the West, the San Jose Sharks are continuing to impress as last night they defeated the red hot (no pun-intended) Calgary Flames. Brent Burns set up Alexander Barbanov with a nice long pass early in the second period.

Boston: Bruins forward Trent Frederic left Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators after a hit from Josh Brown. Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now has the injury update.

Toronto: The Maple Leafs could be getting both Ondrej Kase and John Tavares back for Wednesday night’s game against the Flyers. Both are listed as game-time decisions.

Washington: Finally, who’s hungry? Alex Ovechkin delivered our own Sammi Silber as well as members of the Capitals media some Papa John’s pizza after shooting a promo.