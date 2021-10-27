Seravalli, DFO Report Golden Knights Back into Eichel Trade Sweepstakes

The Vegas Golden Knights lineup is decimated by long-term injuries. Max Pacioretty, Alex Tuch, and Mark Stone are out of the lineup, which has crippled the Golden Knights offense. However, the NHL trade rumors are swirling.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Vegas Golden Knights have reemerged as front runners in the Jack Eichel – NHL trade saga.

Here’s the full Eichel report.

The soap opera between Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has been going on since last January. The star center wants out of Buffalo. He has a severe neck injury that he and his doctors feel would be best repaired with a fusion-type surgery. Buffalo Sabres doctors disagree. And that is the first part of the stalemate.

The second part of the NHL trade drama is the exorbitant asking price that Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams has affixed to Eichel, injured or not. In June, the Hockey Now family has been the first to report the price tag is four to six pieces, including a first-round pick, top prospect, and young NHL players.

Last month, we reported some very colorful comments from frustrated GMs and NHL execs who rode the NHL trade carousel with Buffalo.

On his podcast, Seravalli said, “I think there’s no question that these two sides have been in close communication through the process…but the Golden Knights are an interesting team to watch here.”

The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night as they held off the Colorado Avalanche in Colorado. It was a necessary tonic as things were beginning to spiral. Instead, Colorado is asking itself serious questions about its path forward.

Various teams have taken turns atop the Eichel watch board. From the Minnesota Wild, who bowed out, to the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and even the Arizona Coyotes.

But no one has paid the hefty ransom which Eichel’s captors demand.

Last week, our Steve Carp opined–let it go. Let the Eichel drama go.

Last season, Eichel played in 21 games before succumbing to the lingering effects of the injury. He scored 18 points (2-16-18) before his season officially ended in March.

Eichel would not provide immediate relief for the Golden Knights lineup. First, he must have the medical procedure of his choice, or the team’s, then get through rehab. The situation is close to becoming a loss for the regular season which extends to the end of April.