Mike McKenna Shocker: Popular VGK Analyst Will Not Return

Via his personal Twitter account, now former Vegas Golden Knights analyst Mike McKenna announced that he will not be back on team broadcasts next season.

Sadly, I will not be returning to the @GoldenKnights broadcast next @NHL season. I am forever grateful to the VGK for believing in me and providing the opportunity to learn and grow in my new career. I already miss the #VegasBorn fans. You have set the bar high. Thank you 💛 — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) July 13, 2021

McKenna brought a fun and engaging personality to Vegas Golden Knights broadcasts along with his hockey insights, which came through a special lens in two ways. Not only did he spend plenty of time in the minor leagues working hard to achieve his dream, but he did it from the unique perspective of the goal crease. Much like catchers in baseball, goalies see the game in an entirely different way than anyone else. McKenna was great at translating those experiences into insights for the broadcasts.

Vegas Hockey Now wishes Mike the absolute best going forward and hope he lands on his skates, wherever that might be.