Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Mike McKenna Shocker: Popular VGK Analyst Will Not Return

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mike McKenna Vegas Golden Knights

Via his personal Twitter account, now former Vegas Golden Knights analyst Mike McKenna announced that he will not be back on team broadcasts next season.

McKenna brought a fun and engaging personality to Vegas Golden Knights broadcasts along with his hockey insights, which came through a special lens in two ways. Not only did he spend plenty of time in the minor leagues working hard to achieve his dream, but he did it from the unique perspective of the goal crease. Much like catchers in baseball, goalies see the game in an entirely different way than anyone else. McKenna was great at translating those experiences into insights for the broadcasts.

Vegas Hockey Now wishes Mike the absolute best going forward and hope he lands on his skates, wherever that might be.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Vegas Hockey Now Editor-in-chief. Host, creator online hockey show @talkingpucktv. Yes I called NHL games.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously