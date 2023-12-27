Win is Needed; Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights look to get back on track on their fourth straight game away from home ice. The Golden Knights have lost three straight for the first time this season and look to get back in the win column against the Anaheim Ducks.

Betting line: DraftKings has the Golden Knights as minus-225 favorites with an over/under of six.

Key storylines: Win. That is the only relevant storyline. The Golden Knights need to find a way to get back in the win column.

“When you lose three in a row, there is always cause for concern.” Coach Bruce Cassidy after Saturday’s loss against the Florida Panthers. “We got some stuff we got to sort through, we understand that. The players understand that.”

About the Golden Knights (21-9-5, 47 points): The Golden Knights would be in third place in the Pacific Division if the playoffs started today and not have home-ice advantage in the first round. How will the Golden Knights handle entering games looking up at the Pacific Division standings?

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Dorofeyev-Stephenson-Marchessault

Cotter-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Howden-Amadio

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Martinez

Hague-Whitecloud

Patera

Golden Knights to watch: It is time to see players not named Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and William Karlsson step up. Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson have found their scoring touch. It would be nice to see a steady rotation of Michael Amadio, Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden, and Pavel Dorofeyev hitting the scoresheet.

About the Ducks (12-21-, 24 points): The Ducks enter Wednesday’s game in seventh place in the Pacific Division and have won just five times in their last 18 games. This defines the meaning of a “get-right game,” for the Golden Knights.

How to watch

Time: 7:00 p.m/ PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340