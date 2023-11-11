Cassidy: “Goalies Right on Schedule”

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned during the second week of the season that there was a plan for the goalies and it would not be a 50/50 split. Here is how each of the goalies has performed thus far.

Adin Hill – 9 GP, 7-1-1, 1.75 GA/G, .939 SV%

Logan Thompson – 6 GP, 5-1-0, 2.31 GA/G, .923 SV%

We can draw the conclusion that Hill is the starting goaltender for the Golden Knights. Hill has been favored over Thompson at a 60/40 rate.

Vegas Hockey Now’s Chris Gawlik asked Cassidy about the goalie rotation. “No, we are right on schedule.” We are going on this trip, it’s going to be a split.” Cassidy was referencing the first four games of the five-game road trip that takes the team to Washington, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

Is there any concern for Thompson not starting for a long stretch? “You’re trying to get one guy in rhythm and the other guy (Thompson) can’t get too far behind.” Cassidy on the balance.

Having two goalies north of a .920 SV% is a great commodity for any NHL coach to have. Will the performance of either goalie determine who gets more starts down the line? “Injuries and performance will dictate if we get away from it (rotation schedule). So far the performance of both has been very good and neither one has been injured.” Cassidy on how performance could change the rotation.

It is likely that Thompson will get the first start of the road trip against the Washington Capitals. Thompson last started against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Nov. 5 and it is doubtful Cassidy wants Thompson to go a week and a half between starts. That means Hill would start against Montreal, Thompson against Philadelphia, and Hill against the Penguins.

Cassidy went on to say the goalies would likely split the next two games on the schedule. The most likely scenario is Hill goes against the Dallas Stars and Thompson starts the first game back from the road trip against the Arizona Coyotes.

Cassidy did knock on the table when referencing that neither goalie has been injured. Jiri Patera has not had the best start with the Henderson Silver Knights. Patera is 5-4-0 with a 3.39 GA/G and .892 SV%. The 24-year-old did well in two NHL starts last season for the Golden Knights going 2-0-0 with a 2.50 GA/G and .929 SV%.