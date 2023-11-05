Pair of Winning Streaks on the Line: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview

No rest for the Vegas Golden Knights who travel to take on the red-hot Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Golden Knights have a four-game winning streak and the Ducks have a five-game winning streak.

About the Golden Knights (11-0-1, 23 points): Like Cole Trickle in “Days of Thunder.” The Golden Knights have dropped the hammer this week. The victories over the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche were impressive, to say the least. Are the Golden Knights peaking? Or do they still have room to improve?

Nic Roy and Nic Hague expect to miss today’s game with injuries. Zach Whitecloud resumed practicing with the Golden Knights in a non-contact jersey but remains out for today’s game.

Expected lines



Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Stone

Dorofeyev-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Howden-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hutton-Pachal

Thompson

About the Ducks ( 6-4-0, 12 points): After losing their season-opening game to the Golden Knights on Oct. 14, the Ducks have gone 6-3 and enter Sunday’s game on a five-game winning streak. The Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 the day after being defeated by the Golden Knights.

Mason McTavish (12 points), Ryan Strome (11 points), and Frank Vatrano (10 points) lead the Ducks in scoring.

Goaltender John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 30 and has not returned to the net since. Rookie Lukas Dostal enters Sunday’s game with a 5-1 record, 2.80 GA/G, and .920 SV%.

Golden Knights to watch: Jack Eichel and Mark Stone had been a bit snake-bitten lately. Both had two goals in Saturday’s victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Michael Amadio finds himself on a line with the red-hot William Karlsson. Look for Amadio to be the benefactor of teams focusing on defending Karlsson.

Key storyline: Rust vs. fatigue. The Ducks have had three days off since their victory Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes. The Golden Knights are on the backend of a back-to-back and will look to build an early lead. The Ducks will find their “waterfowls” as the game progresses.

The Golden Knights got stronger throughout last Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, which was the backend of a back-to-back.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340