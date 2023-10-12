Down Four Players: Golden Knights vs. Sharks Preview

Tonight may be a relief for the Vegas Golden Knights. Not because they are playing the rebuilding San Jose Sharks. The players and coaches might be happy to get out of town to decompress for a little bit. Sunday everyone gathered to receive their championship rings. Monday the Golden Knights were honored during Monday Night Football. Tuesday was the gold carpet arrival, banner-raising ceremony, and the opening game against the Seattle Kraken.

A trip to San Jose might just be what the doctor ordered.

About the Golden Knights: The team will be without four regular players in game two of the season. Zach Whitecloud, Alec Martinez, and Will Carrier are dealing with injuries. Brett Howden received a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Brandon Tanev Tuesday night. Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonas Rondbjerg are expected to make their season debuts.

Expected lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Stone

Dorofeyev-Karlsson-Amadio

Rondbjerg-Roy-Kolesar

Hague-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hutton-Pachal

Thompson-Hill

Golden Knights to watch: Logan Thompson expects to get the start in San Jose. This will be his first game activity since last March. Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, and Brett Howden were the best line on Tuesday night. Can Paul Cotter find chemistry with Stone and Stephenson?

Key storyline: No banners are expected to be raised in the SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday night but it is their opening night. The Golden Knights face an opening night roster with nearly a 50% turnover from last season. Expect the Sharks to press early. The Golden Knights can win tonight’s game by outclassing the Sharks. Opportunities will present themselves.

The Seattle Kraken had five shots on goal before the Golden Knights’ first shot on Tuesday night. It just so happens the Golden Knights scored on their first shot.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340