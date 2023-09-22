Connect with us

Golden Knights: What Channel Is The Game On?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights logo, NHL stanley cup playoffs

A recurring joke on Vegas Golden Knights fan sites is people asking what channel is the game on. This will be your one-stop shop for where to watch most Golden Knights games through the end of the first round of the playoffs.

KnightTime+

KnightTime+ can be accessed via smartphone, tablet, computer, or internet-enabled television. KnightTime+ is an application that can be downloaded on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Roku with other outlets being pursued.

KnightTime+ has a one-time cost of $69.99 which is basically a dollar per game. Single games can be purchased for $6.99. Fans must be in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and certain counties of California and Nebraska to access KnightTime+.

KnightTime+ will have six of the seven preseason games available as a free trial.

Cox Cable

Golden Knights games will be broadcast on channel 38 on Cox Cable.

DirectTV

Golden Knights games will be broadcast on channel 34 on DirectTV.

Digital antenna

Golden Knights games will be on channel 34 but viewers may need to re-scan their television to get channel 34.

National games on ESPN and TNT

Thu. Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (TNT) — pre-season game vs. Avalanche
Tue. Oct. 10 vs. Seattle (ESPN)
Tue. Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia (ESPN)
Wed. Nov. 8 vs. Los Angeles (TNT)
Wed. Nov. 22 at Dallas (TNT) — will also be available locally on Vegas 34
Mon. Jan. 1 at Seattle (TNT)
Wed. Jan. 10 at Colorado (TNT)
Fri. Jan. 26 at New York Rangers (ESPN)
Tue. Feb. 6 vs. Edmonton (ESPN+/Hulu)
Sat. Mar. 2 at Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu)
Sun. Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey (TNT)
Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Seattle (ESPN)
Sat. Mar. 30 at Minnesota (ESPN)
Wed. Apr. 10 at Edmonton (TNT) — will also be available locally on Vegas 34
Sun. Apr. 14 vs. Colorado (TNT)
Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Chicago (ESPN+/Hulu)











																											

													

																												

