Daily Nuggets: Barbashev Parties on a Yacht with the Stanley Cup, Cancer Survivor Owen Brady gets a Shot in Florida

Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden has an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 24. However, it is likely the two sides will make a deal prior. Speaking of which, St Louis Blues forward Alexei Toropchenko avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year deal for $2.5 million. Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime also avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal for $1.1 million. Tampa Bay Lightning Tanner Jeannot also avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year deal for $5.33 million.

Win the Stanley Cup and go for a ride on a 175-foot yacht in Miami. Sound nice? That is exactly what Ivan Barbashev did on Sunday.

Free agent watch: Matt Dumba, Nick Holden, Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaroslav Halak, and Martin Jones are some of the notable free agents that remain available as the summer continues on.

Here’s the news we are keeping an eye on throughout the Hockey Now Network

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Want to catch up on the last seven days of news for the Penguins? Here’s a preview, Erik Karlsson’s name is mentioned a lot.

Boston Hockey Now: Not sure if this is the type of news fans of the Bruins want to hear, but Jack Eichel credited Bruce Cassidy as the primary reason the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup.

Colorado Hockey Now: Pretty quiet week in Denver for the Avalanche. Here is what went down last week.

Florida Hockey Now: Prospect Owen Brady received an invite to the Florida Panthers development camp. The 20-year-old defenseman had to step away from hockey for two years due to a fight with cancer.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks took a gamble by signing Filip Zadina after having his contract terminated in Detroit. Can a new start re-ignite his career?

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Breaking down Oliver Wahlstrom’s contract situation.

Philadelphia Hockey Now: Tony DeAngelo bought out by the Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals are up against the salary cap and looking for players to step up.

Detroit Hockey Now: Zadina thanks the Red Wings and sees a better chance with the Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Flames can ice a younger lineup if more veterans decide to stay in Calgary.

Montreal Hockey Now: Waiver eligibility is a challenge for all NHL teams, how will it affect the Canadiens?

Los Angeles Hockey Now: Who are the Kings’ untouchables as far as potential trades go?

Chicago Hockey Now: Blackhawks prospects take center stage.

Nashville Hockey Now: Making heads or tails of the new-look Predators lineup.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Sabres have a group of young goaltenders, how much rope will they get?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Development camp report.