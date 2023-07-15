Daily Nuggets: Jack Eichel’s Day with the Cup, Tarasenko in teal?

Jack Eichel had his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday. The Stanley Cup’s first destination was at Skate 3 in Tyngsboro Mass., the rink he grew up playing Hockey at. Eichel’s next stop with the Stanley Cup was Chelmsford High School. The Stanley Cup also made an appearance in Chelmsford, Mass.

San Jose Hockey Now: Is there a path for the Sharks to sign Vladimir Tarasenko? Would it be advantageous for Tarasenko to go to San Jose on a bridge deal? What is holding up a potential Erik Karlsson trade?

Calgary Hockey Now: A lot of the veterans are trying to find ways out of Calgary. However, the Flames can ice a younger and balanced lineup if the veterans stick around. The key is if they will stick around. It has been a terrible summer in Calgary but we have seen situations like this lead to brighter days.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils are setting themselves to be the team to beat in the Metro Division and an Eastern Conference contender for the next few years. There is plenty of youth in New Jersey, but Lindy Ruff cautions about getting too young too fast.

Buffalo Hockey Now: There were no trades in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft this year. That does not mean that teams were not trying. The Sabres reportedly were trying to trade up late into the first round to select center Anton Wahlberg. Thankfully for the Sabres, Wahlberg fell to them for their 39th overall pick.