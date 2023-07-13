Daily Nuggets: New Golden Knights Assistants Hired, ESPYS, Bad Day for Flyers Social Media Team

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Wednesday that Dominique Ducharme and Joel Ward have been named assistant coaches to Bruce Cassidy’s staff. Ducharme most recently led the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final and fell short to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ward has been an assistant with the Henderson Silver Knights since their first season in 2020.

The Golden Knights came up empty at the ESPYS. The Golden Knights were nominated in the “best team” category and Jonathan Marchessault was nominated in the “Best NHL Player” category. The Kansas City Chiefs and Connor McDavid beat out the Golden Knights.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins are trying to get a trade for Erik Karlsson to the finish line. If the Penguins were to land Karlsson, it would most likely mean Jeff Petry’s exit. The Penguins would need to find a taker for Petry’s $6.25 million salary.

San Jose Hockey Now: If, or when Karlsson is dealt, what will the Sharks’ powerplay look like?

Philly Hockey Now: It was a bad day for the Flyer’s social media team. Garnet Hathaway was asked about his reasoning for choosing the Flyers during a press conference. Before the reporter could finish the question, a member of the Flyer’s social media staff can be heard saying, “How many times is she going to ask this beeping question.” Then a few moments later someone is heard saying, “The Flyers suck” in the background. Yikes.

Chicago Hockey Now: Jonathan Toews remains a free agent and there are questions as to if he will play next season.