Daily Nuggets: 52 Names Etched on the Stanley Cup, Corey Perry Excited to be in Chicago

The Stanley Cup is about to embark on a journey across North America and possibly Europe. Before its trip, the Vegas Golden Knights wanted the players, staff, and leadership’s names engraved on the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights became the first team to have their names engraved on the Stanley Cup before everyone gets their day with it.

Chicago Hockey Now: As with most teams in the National Hockey League, The Chicago Blackhawks have issues with Corey Perry. That all seems to be forgiven now that Perry has become a Blackhawk. Perry didn’t think he would continue his career with Tampa and is excited to play with Connor Bedard.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The early theme Jack Quinn’s NHL career is mounting injuries. Quinn suffered a torn Achilles during offseason training and will miss the first half of next season. The Sabres hope to promote from within until Quinn can return.

Florida Hockey Now: Spencer Knight is going to participate in development camp. Knight is not eligible to participate and has been granted a special provision to participate due to leaving the team to join the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Boston Hockey Now: Tyler Bertuzzi decided to test the free agency waters. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was surprised to learn that Bertuzzi took a one-year deal to play in Toronto.

Calgary Hockey Now: Michael Stone is calling it a career after 567 NHL games. Stone is planning to stay within the Flames organization as a member of the player development team.