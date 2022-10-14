Golden Knights Daily: Brossoit Update, Ryan Reaves Flexes on Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights are undefeated in the young season with two wins against teams that have won a Stanley Cup within the last decade. They will play their next two games on the road, starting with a Saturday matchup against the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 pm.

Here is your daily news and notes updates for the Golden Knights and the greater hockey world.

Vegas Golden Knights

Practice Update: Injured goaltender Laurent Brossoit took part in practice drills on Friday. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault were not at practice, likely taking a maintenance day.

The Golden Knights have their next two games on the road in Seattle and Calgary.

T-Mobile: Your recap of the Golden Knight’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday.

Vegas: With Paul Cotter emerging as a valuable player for the VGK, an internal fight for a roster spot has opened up in the team’s bottom six between Will Carrier, Michael Amadio, Keegan Kolesar, and others.

Toshiba Plaza: Photos from the Vegas Golden Knight’s Gold Carpet event on Thursday.

Reverse Retros: Another look at the Golden Knight’s potential reverse retros jerseys has been unveiled.

Clip of the day: Former Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves is flexing against the Wild in a 7-3 win.

Ryan Reaves points to his bicep after winning a fight vs Marcus Foligno, telling the Minnesota fans he's "too strong" pic.twitter.com/C8R974p8t3 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 14, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Dallas: It’s very early in the season, but Mason Marchment currently has the goal of the year.

Buffalo: (Language warning)- A hilarious hot mic moment from Austin Watson against the Sabres.

Calgary: For the first time since 2009, the Calgary Flames have won their home opener.

Pittsburgh: Now fully healthy, Jason Zucker is providing the Pittsburgh Penguins with solid play.

Boston: After a one-year absence, David Krejci has returned to the Boston Bruins.

Free Agency: As he nears the end of his current contract, how much will David Pastrnak make next?

Florida: Acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade, Matthew Tkachuk impressed in his Panthers debut.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks have recalled William Eklund from the San Jose Barracuda.

Long Island: Could the Fisherman Jerseys be returning for the New York Islanders?

Philadelphia: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the Philadelphia Flyer’s attendance woes won’t last.

Montreal: With Mike Matheson injured Kaiden Guhle has a big opportunity with the Montreal Canadiens.