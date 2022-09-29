Golden Knights Milestones To Watch For in 2022-23

Milestones are fun. Most players shrug them off as just numbers or, even worse, refreshers to how old they are getting, but they can be a good reminder of a player’s status in the NHL and how far they have come. The Golden Knights are a veteran-led group, meaning there are many stats to watch for in 22-23.

The most notable milestone is for newcomer Phil Kessel as he currently holds the longest active regular season games played streak in the NHL.

He needs to play in eight more consecutive games to break Keith Yandle’s record of 989-straight games. Assuming nothing goes wrong, Kessel will do so on Oct. 25th against the San Jose Sharks on the road.

Outside of Kessel’s anticipated NHL record, here are some other notable projected VGK milestones.

Golden Knights Milestone Preview

Phil Kessel

1,000 points (Has 956/needs 44)

400 career goals (Has 399/Needs 1)

600 career assists (Has 557/needs 43)

10th all-time American-Born points (Has 956, behind Pat LaFontaine by 57)

10th all-time American-Born goals (Has 399, behind Tony Amonte by 17)

1st all-time consecutive regular season games played (needs 8 consecutive games)

Mark Stone

600 NHL games played (Has 541/needs 59)

200 career goals (Has 179/needs 21)

300 career assists (Has 297/needs 3)

500 career points (Has 476/needs 24)

5th all-time Golden Knights goals (Has 56, behind Alex Tuch by 5)

5th all-time Golden Knights points (Has 165, behind Max Pacioretty by 29)

Alex Pietrangelo

900 NHL games played (Has 879/needs 21)

400 career assists (Has 388/needs 12)

Alec Martinez

700 NHL games played (Has 686/needs 14)

Chandler Stephenson

100 career assists (Has 97/needs 3)

200 career points (Has 154/needs 46)

Shea Theodore

400 NHL games played (Has 395/needs 5)

200 career assists (Has 165/needs 35)

Jack Eichel

400 career points (Has 380/needs 20)

Jonathan Marchessault

400 career points (Has 361/needs 39)

William Karlsson

200 career assists (Has 178/needs 22)

Reilly Smith

200 career goals (Has 174/needs 26)

Brayden McNabb

100 career assists (Has 93/needs 7)

Logan Thompson

2nd all-time Golden Knights wins (Has 10, behind Robin Lehner by 29)