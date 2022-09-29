Golden Knights Wrap: Marchessault Autos, VGK Win Presentation Award

The Vegas Golden Knights have practice in about 45 minutes at City National Arena before they are off for the rest of the day and prepare for another home preseason game on Friday. We have yet to see both Mark Stone and Alec Martinez in the preseason so far. Adin Hill will likely play tomorrow’s game.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the San Jose Sharks, who the VGK will play on Friday, now have the go-ahead from the Czech government to bring Russian players to the NHL Global Series. Rasmus Sandin has also signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which leaves Nicolas Hague as the only remaining RFA defenseman.

Vegas Golden Knights

Free Agency: RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin has signed an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now there are only three players remaining on the RFA market, with Nicolas Hague being one of them.

T-Mobile: Against a weaker Colorado Avalanche preseason squad, the Vegas Golden Knights won their first preseason game of the 2022-23 season 7-1. Zach Whitecloud had four assists.

Vegas: For the second year in a row, the Golden Knights have won the Stanley Award for best in-game presentation for the year. They beat out the Avalanche and Lightning for this award.

Henderson: The first batch of roster cuts has been made by the Golden Knights. 19 players have been reassigned to both the Henderson Silver Knights and to junior teams.

Training Camp: So far, through three preseason games, Paul Cotter has been a standout player.

Sig Store: Jonathan Marchessault will be signing autographs this afternoon!

Hey Knights Fans! I’ll be stopping by the @TMobile Signature store tomorrow 9/29 for photos and autographs from 4-530pm. Come hang out! pic.twitter.com/VWZQ5bc7dW — Jon Marchessault (@JMarchessault18) September 29, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: The Czech government will now allow Russian players from both the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators to participate in the NHL Global Series, which will kickstart the season on Oct. 7.

SAP Center: The glass broke three times at SAP Center during the Sharks preseason game vs. the Kings.

Detroit: Sharks head coach David Quinn roasted Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on his looks.

Toronto: The full report on Sandin’s extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years, $1.4 million.

Dallas: Jason Robertson is the biggest RFA still left on the market. When will he sign with the Stars?

Florida: Freshly extended Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is excited to get back to work.

Philly: An injury update on Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier.