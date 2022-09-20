Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights Officially Announce Switch To Gold Jerseys
The Vegas Golden Knights have officially announced that they will be making their gold jerseys their primary home jerseys for the 2022-23 season and beyond. After much speculation, the announcement came on Tuesday and is being marketed as the start of “The Golden Age.”
This “Golden Age” campaign is being utilized not only in jerseys but in some of the Golden Knights promotions for 2022-23 home games.
The team’s home opener will feature free golden pom-poms for all fans, and home preseason games will have bobbleheads of Bruce Cassidy, Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, and Jack Eichel.
The Golden Knights also revealed their promotional schedule for select warmup jerseys.
- Friday, 10/28 v ANA at 3:00 pm- Nevada Day
- Saturday, 11/12 v STL at 7:00 pm- Military Appreciation
- Wednesday, 11/23 v OTT at 7:00 pm- Hockey Fights Cancer
- Wednesday, 12/7 v NYR at 7:00 pm- Hispanic Heritage
- Thursday, 1/5 v PIT at 7:00 pm- PRIDE
- Saturday, 1/21 v WSH at 7:00 pm- Lunar New Year
- Thursday, 2/16 v SJS at 7:00 pm- Black History Month
- Wednesday, 3/1 v CAR at 7:00 pm- Women’s History Month
- Thursday, 3/16 v CGY at 7:00 pm- St. Patrick’s Day
- Thursday, 4/6v LAK at 7:00 pm- Organ Donor
The Golden Knights will still wear their gray jerseys for a couple of select home games, and the chrome helmets are scheduled to make an appearance at least three times. Circa Sports will be the Golden Knights jersey sponsor for 22-23.
Also in @GoldenKnights uniform news: I can now confirm that the grey pants from the gold home uniform will be used with the road whites going forward. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/YFSpZVMlma
— icethetics (@icethetics) September 20, 2022
In early September, the Golden Knight’s home jerseys were ranked second-worst by NHL fans through JFresh Hockey. There have also been credible leaks to the Golden Knight’s second Reverse Retro jersey designs.
For all Golden Knights aesthetic changes, check out our post from late August.
Looking to get a new jersey? Here are our best bets on who to get a Golden Knights jersey of.
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE CRITICAL OF THE KNIGHTS GOLD JERSEYS???PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF VEGAS MOST LIKELY. THE GOLD JERSEYS REFLECT THE SPIRIT AND STYLE OF VEGAS HOCKEY 🏒 AND I FOR ONE LOVE ❤️ THEM AND OWN ONE. VEGAS IS UNIQUE. WE ARE NOT A STUFFY , OLD HOCKEY TOWN. WE WOKE UP THE LEAGUE WITH OUR STYLE, FLAIR AND AUDACIOUS APPROACH TO HOCKEY. 😎 WE ARE VEGAS STRONG 💪