Golden Knights Officially Announce Switch To Gold Jerseys

The Vegas Golden Knights have officially announced that they will be making their gold jerseys their primary home jerseys for the 2022-23 season and beyond. After much speculation, the announcement came on Tuesday and is being marketed as the start of “The Golden Age.”

This “Golden Age” campaign is being utilized not only in jerseys but in some of the Golden Knights promotions for 2022-23 home games.

The team’s home opener will feature free golden pom-poms for all fans, and home preseason games will have bobbleheads of Bruce Cassidy, Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, and Jack Eichel.

The Golden Knights also revealed their promotional schedule for select warmup jerseys.

Friday, 10/28 v ANA at 3:00 pm- Nevada Day

Saturday, 11/12 v STL at 7:00 pm- Military Appreciation

Wednesday, 11/23 v OTT at 7:00 pm- Hockey Fights Cancer

Wednesday, 12/7 v NYR at 7:00 pm- Hispanic Heritage

Thursday, 1/5 v PIT at 7:00 pm- PRIDE

Saturday, 1/21 v WSH at 7:00 pm- Lunar New Year

Thursday, 2/16 v SJS at 7:00 pm- Black History Month

Wednesday, 3/1 v CAR at 7:00 pm- Women’s History Month

Thursday, 3/16 v CGY at 7:00 pm- St. Patrick’s Day

Thursday, 4/6v LAK at 7:00 pm- Organ Donor

The Golden Knights will still wear their gray jerseys for a couple of select home games, and the chrome helmets are scheduled to make an appearance at least three times. Circa Sports will be the Golden Knights jersey sponsor for 22-23.

Also in @GoldenKnights uniform news: I can now confirm that the grey pants from the gold home uniform will be used with the road whites going forward. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/YFSpZVMlma — icethetics (@icethetics) September 20, 2022

In early September, the Golden Knight’s home jerseys were ranked second-worst by NHL fans through JFresh Hockey. There have also been credible leaks to the Golden Knight’s second Reverse Retro jersey designs.

For all Golden Knights aesthetic changes, check out our post from late August.

