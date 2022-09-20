Golden Knights Wrap: Retirements, and How to Watch Preseason Games

Training camp starts tomorrow for the Vegas Golden Knights. With it, the VGK will play seven preseason hockey games to get ready for the 2022-23 NHL regular season. If you are looking to watch some of these preseason games, you are in luck, as the Golden Knights have teamed up with KTNV Channel 13 to broadcast six preseason games. AT&T Sportsnet will have the seventh game

You can also listen to all games on the radio on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network, with FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM). Here’s the schedule.

Golden Knights Preseason TV Schedule

Sun, Sept. 25 at Colorado 6 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Mon, Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. PT AT&T SportsNet

Wed, Sept. 28 vs. Colorado 7 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Fri, Sept. 30 vs. San Jose 7 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Tue, Oct. 4 vs. Arizona 7 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Thu, Oct. 6 Los Angeles (in Salt Lake City) 6 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

Sat, Oct. 8 Arizona (in Boise, ID) 5 p.m. PT KTNV Channel 13

